Independence Day holiday DWI patrol results

From June 24 through July 5, the Garland Police Department stepped up its Driving While Intoxicated patrols in an effort to keep Garland citizens and visitors safe during the Independence Day Holiday.

During the 12 days of added enforcement, 10 arrests were made; six of which were for DWI related offenses, and 93 citations were issued.

The additional enforcement was paid for by a state funded grant from TXDOT known as the Impaired Driving Mobilization grant.

The Garland Police Department would like to thank TXDOT for its assistance in allowing officers to keep the city streets safe during the Independence Day Holiday.