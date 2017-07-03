Jackson Tech Center receives sports equipment donation

Dr Pepper Snapple awarded Jackson Technology Center a Let’s Play equipment donation valued at just over $10,000 as part of its partnership with Good Sports. This donation includes inflatables, fitness equipment, badminton and tennis racquets, equipment bags and flag football belts.

Jackson Technology Center is a public middle school serving more than 1,200 students. Seventy percent of its students are eligible for free or reduced lunch. Physical education is required for all students and the school provides athletic teams in basketball, soccer and track and field. The PE department is only given $1,000 annually to replace worn-out equipment and purchase new items.

“Thank you DPS’ Let’s Play Initiative and Good Sports for over $10,000 worth of equipment which will greatly benefit our PE and athletic programs at Jackson Technology Center,” said Andrea Ellis, PE teacher. “Our athletic programs will be able to train and compete at a higher level and our PE program will be able to experience games and activities that would not be possible without this donation.”

“We are pleased to support Jackson Technology Center with this grant from Let’s Play, part of our overall commitment to bringing play to life and ensuring that kids are able to make play a daily priority,” said Vicki Draughn, vice president, Corporate Affairs, Dr Pepper Snapple. “We hope that it will make a big difference to kids in the community and give them the equipment and gear they need to get in the game and get active.”

Let’s Play is an initiative by Dr Pepper Snapple Group to provide kids and families with the tools, places, and inspiration to make active play a daily priority. Through DPS’s partnership with Good Sports, an organization which provides donations of athletic gear, footwear and sports equipment to deserving organizations or communities, Let’s Play has committed $3 million to help kids become active through organized sports and fitness programs.

“Our partnership with Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Let’s Play will enable Good Sports to provide even more equipment to deserving youth across the country,” said Melissa Harper, CEO of Good Sports. “Together, we are thrilled to support Jackson Technology Center by providing the tools and resources they need to keep children active, healthy and happy.”

Studies show that in addition to obvious benefits of regular activity, children who participate in sports enjoy better nutritional awareness and improved self-esteem. However, they also need the proper equipment to enjoy these benefits. Through Let’s Play, DPS and Good Sports will equip 3 million children with the tools to play.

About Let’s Play: Let’s Play is an initiative launched in 2011 by Dr Pepper Snapple Group to provide the tools, places and inspiration to make play a daily priority. Working in partnership with the nonprofit organizations KaBOOM! and Good Sports, Let’s Play engages community organizations, thought leaders, elected officials and DPS employees to help eliminate the ‘play deficit’ by building and improving playspaces and providing grants. Visit LetsPlay.com or Facebook.com/LetsPlay.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group Dr Pepper Snapple Group: DPS is a leading producer of flavored beverages in North America and the Caribbean. Our success is fueled by more than 50 brands that are synonymous with refreshment, fun and flavor. We have seven of the top 10 noncola soft drinks, and 12 of our 14 leading brands are No. 1 or No. 2 in their categories. Dr Pepper and Snapple brands portfolio includes 7UP, A&W, Bai, Canada Dry, Clamato, Crush, Hawaiian Punch, Mott’s, Mr & Mrs T mixers, Peñafiel, Rose’s, Schweppes, Squirt and Sunkist soda. www.DrPepperSnapple.com,

www.Facebook.com/DrPepperSnapple, www.Twitter.com/DrPepperSnapple.

About Good Sports: Good Sports gives kids the lifelong benefits of sport and physical activity by providing equipment, apparel and footwear to those most in need. Since 2003, Good Sports has provided more than $20 million worth of equipment to more 3,200 youth programs, impacting more than 4 million kids . Good Sports has received numerous awards for its charitable work. www.goodsports.org .

About Jackson Technology Center: This middle school is committed to an engaging 21st century education that empowers students to be problem solvers and globally competitive leaders. In a way that: Fosters an environment in which every student can achieve his or her potential; recognizes and respects the cultural diversity of the student population; encourages parental and community involvement; provides an atmosphere that is safe and conducive to learning, so that every student will be prepared to succeed at the next level of learning.