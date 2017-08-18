Join the Monarch Maniacs

In April, Garland won first place in the EarthXPitch: Pollinator Habitat Civic Grant Competition for its Monarch Maniacs proposal. The competition is an initiative to improve pollinator health by awarding grants to communities that make an active commitment to protect and/or improve pollinator habitats.

Garland’s proposal included an idea to increase the community’s monarch butterfly habitat by providing residents with Green Milkweed seeds, the preferred perennial of the butterflies, to plant on their property. By planting milkweed, participants can provide habitat sites that will contribute to the increase of the butterfly species. After planting the milkweed, residents can post yard signs to highlight their monarch-friendly habitat.

With the grant funds, the city of Garland will provide 250 milkweed seed packets and yard signs to residents, as well as promote the butterfly species at community events. Funds also will be used to assist groups such as Keep Garland Beautiful, Citizens Environmental and Neighborhood Committee (CENAC), and Loving Garland Green, to promote environmental programs and community outreach.

Join the Monarch Maniacs! Learn more here or by calling the Office of the Mayor at 972-205-2471.

Information and art provided by city of Garland.