July is UV Safety Month; protect skin, eyes from sun damage

July is UV Safety Month and a great time to make sure you are following the proper precautions against skin cancer and other related damage caused by the sun.

There are three types of ultraviolet light emitted by the sun: UVA, UVB and UVC. UVC light is blocked by the ozone layer and does not reach the ground. However, UVA and UVB pass through. UVA light causes wrinkling or leathering of the skin and UVB causes sun burns.

Both types can cause skin cancer. UV rays can also weaken the immune system, increase sun spots and wrinkles, cause blotchy skin and cause premature aging.

The two most common types of skin cancer are basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas and both have a very high cure rate. The third type, melanoma, is significantly more dangerous. Between 65 and 90 percent of melanoma cases are caused by UV light.

Individuals with fair skin and blond or red hair and blue or green eyes are at the greatest risk, but everyone should be cautious as skin cancer can still affect those with darker skin. Some sun precautions include:

Apply sunscreen 20-30 minutes before going outside. Do not wait until you are already outdoors.

Use a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor at least 15. Use a higher SPF for the longer you plan to be outside.

Reapply sunscreen every two hours.

Try to stay inside or be especially cautious from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the most dangerous hours for UV light exposure.

Remember that UV light is stronger in higher altitudes and can reflect off water, snow, sand and cement.

Wear protective clothing and broad-rim hats for protection.

Even if you don’t burn easily, sunscreen is still important. Sunburn is an immediate reaction, but sun damage occurs over a lifetime.

Everyone is at equal risk for eye damage due to UV rays. Suggested sun precautions include:

Wear sunglasses that provide 100 percent protection from UVA and UVB rays. Wrap-around styles are best.

Never look directly at the sun as it can lead to damage to the eye’s retina from solar radiation.

Exposure to bright sunlight increases the risk of developing cataracts, macular degeneration, and growths on the eye including cancer.

Remember that UV rays pass through clouds and there is risk of eye damage year-round.

It is never too late to start integrating safe-sun practices into your life. And, spotting skin abnormalities early is crucial. Dermatologists suggest performing monthly self-skin examinations. Look for moles, blemishes, sores or bumps that may be new or changing. Inspect moles using the ABCDE method to identify abnormalities that should be checked by a doctor:

Asymmetry: a mole that has an uneven shape

a mole that has an uneven shape Border: a mole with an irregular border

a mole with an irregular border Color: a mole with color that varies from one

a mole with color that varies from one Diameter: any mole larger than a pencil eraser in diameter

any mole larger than a pencil eraser in diameter Evolution: the mole’s color, shape or size that has changed over time

If you spot one of these abnormalities, consult your physician or dermatologist for a complete skin examination. If you have questions, you can also call John Stoddard Cancer Center at (515) 241-4141.

Source: https://www.unitypoint.org/desmoines/john-stoddard-cancer-center-home.aspx.