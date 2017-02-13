Kroger stores to host area-wide hiring event

Local grocery store chain will hire more than 250 associates in one day.

All North Texas Kroger stores will host a city-wide hiring event. This event is a “walk-ins welcome” group interview style approach to maximize exposure to the hidden talent in/around the North Texas area. Applicants are encouraged to pre-apply at jobs.kroger.com

The company offers a wide range of benefits including: career advancement, flexible hours, job security, scholarship opportunities, paid vacations, leadership training, 401(k) matching and pay for previous experience (like Military, First Responders, Teachers and Customer Services related fields).

The hiring event will take place Saturday, February 25, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at all North Texas

Kroger locations. Please visit your local store for more information.

Garland Kroger Store address are:

1406 W. Walnut St., Garland, Texas 75042

532 W. Interstate 30, Garland, Texas 75043

6850 N. Shiloh Road, Garland, Texas 75044

ABOUT KROGER: Kroger operates 109 stores, 105 pharmacies and 62 fuel centers in North Texas, East Texas and Northwest Louisiana and is part of one of the world’s largest grocery retailers serving customers in 35 states and the District of Columbia with 2,778 stores. For more than 130 years, Kroger has emphasized a customer-first approach to providing quality products, value pricing, outstanding service and an exceptional shopping experience. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the grocery retailer is dedicated to making a difference in the communities it serves by supporting hunger relief, education, health and wellness, military families and diversity programs. Resulting from the retailer’s philanthropic commitment, Forbes magazine lists Kroger as the most generous company in America. For more information about Kroger, download the free Kroger mobile app or connect on kroger.com, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.