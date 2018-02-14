Lady Mustangs, Lady Eagles win first playoff round

The high school varsity girls’ regular basketball season ended last week and the Lady Mustangs took first place with a district record of 12-9. The Lady Eagles took second with a district record of 9-3. The Lady Rangers finished in third place and their district record was of 8-4. The Lady Patriots came out in fourth place with a district record of 7-5. These top four teams advanced to the playoffs.

The bi-district playoff round for the girls’ teams was Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Sachse High School’s Lady Mustangs won a bi-district title against Lake Highlands High School. The final score was 66-27. Kayla Demus was the high scorer for SHS with 16 points.

Rowlett’s Lady Eagles took a bi-district title with a win over Coppell High School. The score was 49-40. Ngozi Obineke was the Lady Eagles’ high scorer with 16 points.

Naaman Forest’s Lady Rangers were defeated by Skyline High School by a score of 59-33. The high scorer for Naaman Forest HS was Jordan McClenton with 10 points.

Lakeview Centennial’s Lady Patriots lost to Richardson. The score was 51-45. Jaliya Sharp was the high scorer for Lakeview Centennial HS with 13 points.

The Lady Eagles will play Rockwall High School Friday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Wylie

The Lady Mustangs will face Mesquite Horn High School Friday, Feb.16, at 7 p.m. at Lake Highlands.

Rowlett High School’s girls’ varsity basketball head coach is Alexis Hill. Head coach for Sachse High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team is Donna McCullough. Derik Short serves as girls’ varsity basketball head coat at Naaman Forest High School and the girls’ basketball varsity head coat at Lakeview Centennial High School is Chad Huddleston.

Congratulations to the playoff teams!