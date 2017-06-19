Letter to the editor: God & Kings

Television news programs present their audience with the impression that a major world war is constantly pending. Such stressful news has a way of drowning the human spirit in constant dread and despair. This article shares a Biblical perspective on the those holding political office, whether at a local, national or global level.

Those in the Bible-believing community have their strength and assurance in Jesus, the only hope for their personal security. Those who are not in communion with God have many reasons for personal despair. Christians have eternal peace because of their relationship with God. The Book of Romans teaches, “Therefore…we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (5:1). This special type of peace consists of an inner calmness within the midst of chaos and confusion that may surround them. In contrast to those who are not in fellowship with God, the Book of Isaiah states, “There is no peace” sayeth the LORD “for the wicked” (48:22).

There are many who believe the universe is a product of chance and its result, the chaotic and random nature of world affairs. In contrast, the Bible teaches that even random events are under the supervision of a wise, and almighty God. Nothing exists without His permission or occurs independently from God’s eternal plan. Everything on this earth is under His sovereign control. Proverbs 19:21 reminds us, “Many are the plans in the mind of a man but it is the purpose of the LORD that will stand.” His plans, and purpose will always prevail. Someone may ask, “Does this include the evil actions of individuals?” Consider what Proverbs teaches, “The LORD has made everything for its purpose, even the wicked for the day of trouble” (16:4). All of creation, including the evil actions of mankind, occur according to the permissive or determinate will of God and serve His purposes. God has a morally absolute, but not fully revealed purpose for allowing evil and suffering. As His creations, we do not deserve to know everything under heaven.

Moreover, the basis for true justice is that God, as Supreme Judge of the universe, determines the consequences for human behavior in order to receive its just retribution. God’s punishment on sinners demonstrates His righteous and holy character.

Proverbs teaches something very important about all types of world leaders—they exist only under His control. The Bible teaches, “The king’s heart is a stream of water in the hand of the LORD; he turns it whenever he will” (Prov.21:1). God created the universe and sustains it, but to believe that we live autonomously from His existence is a big mistake. Mankind never lives independently from His presence. Notice, the “king’s heart” is in His hand. Ecclesiastes 9:1, “But all this I laid to heart, examining it all, how the righteous and the wise and their deeds are in the hands of God. Whether it is love or hate, man does not know; both are before Him.” Proverbs 21:1 teaches us that just as a farmer directs water for digging canals, so does God direct the hearts of many kings. Regardless of your political affiliation, God is in control of your party, no matter what part of the world you live. He is at the helm guiding the universe.

Finally, the Book of Daniel has a dominant theme—God rules the universe. Daniel 2:21-22 explains, “Blessed be the name of God forever and ever to whom belong wisdom and might. He changes times and seasons; He removes kings and sets ups kings.” God possesses perfect wisdom, knowing the end as well as the beginning. Daniel acknowledged God’s power for whatever He determines, He will accomplish. God is Creator of nature (“He changes times and seasons”). God controls the destiny of nations (“He sets up kings and removes kings”). God is determined to act and use kings to fulfill His purpose. When people interpret reality through Scripture, they will acknowledge God is in absolute control of the universe. Christians have an obligation to vote their conscience based on His principles of absolute truth. They recognize their expectations for this life are not based on some political affiliation, but their future hope is their LORD God. Walk in the fear of God, and rely on His wisdom and omnipotence to supervise the affairs of the world according to His eternal plan.

George L. Arroyo