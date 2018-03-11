Letter to the editor: God’s Wonderful Mercy

The Bible has a lot to say about God’s mercy on sinners. God displayed his mercy to Adam and Eve, Moses, David and to many others. Paul states, “but God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ die for us” (Romans 5:8). Nonbelievers are reminded that there is nothing they can do to merit God’s favor. They are in a state of condemnation from their unbelief and don’t deserve His mercy.

Feeding and clothing the poor, or defending the helpless in society, will not gain people free access into heaven. In the court of public opinion, these charitable acts may be good deeds, but they will not win favor with God. This includes “religious” people who are seeking the favor of God by attending church without having true faith in Him.

Listen to the words of Jesus, “On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works in your name?’ And then will I declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness” (Matthew 7:22-23). Even the rich young ruler tried to attain salvation through personal achievements by asking Jesus, “What good thing shall I do that I may have eternal life?” (Matthew 19:16).

Jesus responded that he should “keep the commandments” that involved personal interactions with other individuals, e.g., murder, adultery, stealing, false witness, honoring mother and father, and loving your neighbor. Although the rich young ruler stated he had kept those specific commandments, Jesus focused on another commandment, coveting material possessions. (cf. Exodus 20:17). The young ruler loved his material possessions more than he loved God (Matthew 19:17-22). Nothing should stand between you and God because that is idolatry.

God is a holy God. Sin has separated us from God. Sin is always disobedience against God’s standard of righteousness. Sin has corrupted every aspect of humanity–their will, minds and actions. Nonbelievers may accomplish many acts of goodness in the world toward others. But, there is absolutely nothing the nonbeliever can do that provides him or her with sufficient “spiritual merit” to cause God to allow them to enter heaven on their terms!

There is one answer: Jesus Christ who is the Son of God. Jesus said “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God” (John 3:16-18).

A person’s decision of who Jesus is, determines his or her eternal destiny. If you decide to believe in Jesus, you will be saved at that very moment. The Bible states that after a person accepts Jesus as Savior, then he or she will manifest good works for the glory and honor of God.

George L. Arroyo