Letter to the editor: Peace and Thanksgiving

Amid a very turbulent world, many people find themselves living in despair. Some experience the bitter pills of life: divorce, loss of job and relocation, loss of a loved one and anguish. This article will establish that peace and thanksgiving go hand in hand. What is the source of peace? Better yet, who is the source of peace? Gratitude is an expression of personal thanksgiving. Peace begins with a relationship with God through His Son Jesus Christ. Genuine peace consists of inner assurance, knowing that your sins are forgiven and you will have eternal life with Christ forever. The believer has true peace with God as Romans 5:1 states, “…by faith we have peace with God through our Lord God Jesus.”

The apostle Paul reminds us, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ” (Philippians 4:6-7). When there is the peace of God in our hearts the natural response is THANK YOU LORD! PRAISE THE LORD! No wonder the psalmist said “Praise the LORD! Oh give thanks to the LORD, for He is good, for His steadfast love endures forever” (Psalm 106:1). Believers are encouraged to cast their burdens upon God because He is constantly mindful of us and cares for His people, (Ps.55:22).

Peace means wholeness, well-being, security with God, which provides both spiritual and physical dimensions. Peace is not only for an individual, but peace in the community as well. The Book of Hebrews 12:14 states, “Strive for peace with everyone.” God’s covenant with the nation of Israel was called “…my covenant of peace shall not be removed” (Isaiah 54:10). Jesus is called the Prince of Peace (Isa. 9:6). The good news is called the “gospel of peace” (Ephesians 6:15). Christ gives peace, “Peace be with you” (John 20:19).

Believing in Christ creates new hearts where hostility used to abide. With this transformation, there is a new relationship that experiences genuine peace and harmony. Therefore, every believer can express a spirit of thanksgiving. In contrast, Isaiah said, “There is no peace says the LORD, for the wicked” (48:22). The hostile mind of the nonbeliever needs the peace of Jesus Christ. Peace and thanksgiving are dispositions of the heart toward God. This is a very violent and extremely hostile world, you can experience genuine peace through Jesus the Son of God.

Today, we wish you Happy Thanksgiving!

George L. Arroyo