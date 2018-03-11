Library announces April activities

Tweens build buttons — Tweens can exercise STEAM art skills by designing wearable buttons at Tween Scene. Tween Scene is for ages 10-13 and consists of activities related to fun and interesting themes. Participants receive book recommendations based on theme. Attendees will create their own custom graphic and then use a button maker to turn their design into a wearable pin or magnet. The first Tween Scene is at 6:30 p.m. April 5 at South Garland Branch. Second is at 6:30 p.m. April 12, at North Garland Branch. 972-205-2802.

Families enjoy free movies — Families can enjoy free movies that celebrate diversity at South Garland Branch. The next event, Let’s Go to the Movies, is Saturday, April 21, at 3 p.m. and consists of a screening of Brave in honor of Scottish American Heritage Month. In Brave, a Scottish princess uses her bravery and archery skills to reverse a curse. Rated PG. Films are full-length children’s movies. Doors open 15 minutes before events. Seating is limited. Registration not required. All ages welcome. Popcorn and water available while supplies last. 972-205-3920.

Kids attend Yo-Yo workshop — Children 6-12 can learn the art of yo-yoing from a professional at Books and Beyond at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Central Library. Program consists of book discussions and activities related to monthly themes. Each theme incorporates concepts from STEAM learning: science, technology, engineering, art and math. Children use their imaginations to explore the themes and complete activities while having fun. Participants will be introduced to basics of yo-yoing by champion Valerie Oliver and receive a yo-yo to take home. Registration required and limited to 20 children. Registration begins Saturday, April 14. 972-205-2502.

Kids resurrect the Mona Lisa — Children celebrate the birth of Leonardo da Vinci by making their own modern versions of his famous Mona Lisa painting at Art Explorers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Walnut Creek Branch. Children learn about different types of art, then create their own masterpieces. Attendees will receive a copy of the original Mona Lisa painting for reference, as well as cutouts of the model’s face and arms. After gluing these pieces to a new sheet of paper, participants will draw the rest of the Mona Lisa and her surroundings. Registration is required and limited to 24. Register by phone or in person at Walnut Creek Branch beginning Saturday, March 24. 972-205-2585.

Seniors hear tales of Texas legends — Twice Upon a Time Storytellers take the stage at Senior Social Hour at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Central Library. Twice upon a Time Storytellers Gene and Peggy Helmick-Richardson, have been sharing their tales since 1999. They blend ancient oral tradition, personal narrative, science, history and culture to allow audiences to see the world in new, imaginative ways. Sponsored by Friends of the Library, Senior Social Hour programs are free and open to anyone 55+. Donations of gently-used books and media for Friends of Library book sale will be accepted. Registration not required. Seats fill up quickly. Doors open 30 minutes before performance. 972-205-2502.

Be aware that photographs and video may be taken at Library programs for use in print and/or electronic media at the library’s discretion. More information or registration: 972-205-2516.

South Garland Branch is at 4845 Broadway Boulevard at Oates Road.

North Garland Branch is at 3845 North Garland Avenue at Apollo Road.

The Central Library is at 625 Austin St., downtown Garland.

