Local organizations support GISD students, staff 

Showcasing the generous community that backs Garland ISD, two local organizations recently completed philanthropic acts to support students and staff. The Lions Sight and Tissue Foundation commemorated its 17-year relationship with Garland ISD by unveiling its new state-of-the-art vision screening mobile van at Bussey Middle School.

The unveiling included a special dedication to Neil Roach, former president, who recently passed away. Thanks to the teamwork of Bussey staff, the district’s Enrollment Center Clinic and Health Services Department and the Lions Sight and Tissue Foundation, 55 free eye exams and glasses were provided to students in need.

“This is what Neil would have wanted; to help as many kids as we could,” said GISD’s Health Outreach Coordinator Zela Daniel.

The Garland Lions Club also recognizes the importance of investing in student health and wellness. The organization recently covered the cost for 20 GISD nurses to become members of the National Association of School Nurses. NASN membership provides not only up-to-date medical literature, but it also provides access to free eye exams and glasses.

“I can’t think of a better investment than supporting the students in Garland ISD,” said President Bob Duckworth.

Article and photos courtesy of Renee Kotsopoulos through Garland ISD.

