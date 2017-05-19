Lister ES families graduate fitness program

Families at Lister Elementary School have a leg up on health and fitness now, thanks to a community-fueled initiative. The Lion community completed Project Families in Training (FIT), an 11-week program sponsored by the YMCA of Dallas and funded by United Way, learning about the importance of healthy eating and physical activity.

“Project FIT focuses on portion control, setting goals, the importance of different types of physical activities and more,” said Lister nurse Beverly Wardwell.

Inspired by research suggesting family dynamics and self-motivation can impact health and weight management significantly, Project FIT also incorporates parenting techniques and communication. Participants learned a different concept every week, including energy balance, screen time, social support, slipping up and junk food.

“Upon completing the program and graduating, families receive a free three-month membership to the YMCA in Rockwall or Richardson to continue their healthy lifestyle,” Wardwell explained. “We are thankful to have the YMCA of Dallas run this program at Lister. This wonderful resource is making a difference in our students and their families.”

Lister partnered with the YMCA of Dallas in 2015-16 and is currently the only GISD campus to feature Project FIT.

Information provided by Garland ISD. Photos courtesy of Beverly Wardwell.