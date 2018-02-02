Local youth wins calf scramble at Fort Worth Stock Show

Cesar Perez, Paxton Motherall

Cesar Perez, a member of South Garland National FFA Organization, caught a calf during Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $12,500 in scholarship awards. Perez’s parents are Cesario Perez and Julia Soldevilla. Perez’s award was sponsored by Commissioner J.D. Johnson.

During 28 rodeo performances the Calf Scramble gives 16 Texas 4-H and National FFA Organization members, the opportunity to catch 8 calves, in one of the most thrilling and unpredictable events. Justin Boots and Texas Mutual Insurance Company are longtime supporters of the Calf Scramble. Participants who do not catch a calf receive a pair of Justin Boots.

The Stock Show’s Calf Scramble scholarship awards range from $500 to $12,500, to participants who demonstrate dedication and hard work through monthly reports, and a final essay submitted to their sponsors and the Calf Scramble Committee. Perez will use the purchase certificate to buy a registered beef or dairy heifer he will raise and exhibit at next year’s Stock Show. The Calf Scramble program awarded 70 scholarships totaling in $269,000 in 2017.

