Louis Moore announces run for mayor

Friday, Feb. 16, Louis Moore announced his intention to run for the office of Garland mayor. He outlined his reasons for running and talked about what he hopes to accomplish.

“As you know, our city is in a lot of trouble, a lot of great difficulties and I felt compelled to throw my hat into the ring and to take on the challenge myself,” he said.

His theme is “Moore, Hope for Garland” and in keeping with that, he expressed his desire to bring more hope to all citizens through new policies, new directions and a new style of leadership.

“The citizens of Garland deserve a city government that is as good and honest and trustworthy as the people who live in our city and I intend to do my best to make sure that’s the kind of management we have,” Moore said.

He added that he will listen to everyone and respect their views.

“I understand we have a lot of opinions, but I have a lot of experience sitting down with folks and trying to find common ground and ways we can move forward,” Moore said.

He told the group who gathered for his announcement that he will help Garland become more progressive with political transparency, racial reconciliation, greater economic development and redevelopment. He also said that he will increase competitiveness between Garland and other cities in the area as well as statewide.

Moore also said that he will “take the business of running the city out of the hands of the few and make it where all citizens regardless of race, creed, color, religion, gender or economic ability are heard.”

He added that Garland has its first Hispanic council member but there are few Hispanic citizens on boards and commissions. He will wo rk to change the culture.

The candidate plans to appoint task forces to solve some of Garland’s problems including the condition of the streets, the need for a decent animal shelter as well as find a way to improve firefighters’ retirement compensation. He will also address the closing of the city’s only hospital as well as increased homelessness, the closing of Eastern Hills Country Club and more. There will be eight task forces.

He feels that his management and leadership experience will enable him to work with council and that they will function together as a team. Moore served on Garland’s Plan Commission for 10 years and has served in various positions on numerous boards including those of Dallas Heritage Village, Hope Clinic and Salvation Army. He currently serves as president of the Friends of Magic 11th Street organization.

Moore and his wife, Kay, are also involved in historic preservation, having renovated several homes and obtaining the first historic district designation in Garland for 11th Street.