Luis Arenas completes basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Luis L. Arenas Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

The airman is the son of Jaqueline P. and Luis V. Arenas Sr. and brother of Marzline, Ashline, Sharline and Nadeline, all of Garland.

He is a 2014 graduate of Naaman Forest High School.