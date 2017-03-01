March: Colorectal cancer awareness month

March is colorectal cancer awareness month and a great time to learn more about one of the types of cancer that strikes men and women equally. It claims more than 50,000 lives annually and more than 140,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.

Colorectal cancer is most prevalent in people over 50 years of age with 90 percent of cases occurring in that age group.

Screening can save lives by helping find precancerous polyps so they can be removed before they become cancer. Tests can also find colorectal cancer in the early stages when it can more often be cured. Polyps and colorectal cancer often do not cause symptoms early, which is another reason for routine screening.

Several screening tests are available:

Colonoscopy (every 10 years)

High-sensitivity fecal occult blood test, stool test, or fecal immunochemical test (every year)

Sigmoidoscopy (every 5 years, with FOBT every three years)

Experts agree that following these healthy living guidelines can help prevent colorectal cancer:

Get regular screenings beginning at age 50. If there is a personal or family history of colorectal cancer or polyps, or a personal history of another cancer or inflammatory bowel disease, talk to healthcare professional about earlier screening.

Eat plenty of fiber – 25 to 30 grams of fiber each day from fruits, vegetables, whole grain bread and cereals, nuts and beans.

Eat a low-fat diet.

Eat foods with folate such as leafy green vegetables.

Don’t drink excessive alcohol or smoke. Alcohol and tobacco in combination are linked to colorectal cancer and other gastrointestinal cancers.

Exercise for at least 20 minutes three to four days each week. Moderate exercise such as walking, gardening or climbing steps may help reduce your risk.

Colorectal cancer is often a silent disease, developing with no symptoms at all. When symptoms do occur they may include the following:

Blood in or on the stool

Change in bowel habits

Stools that are narrower than usual

General stomach discomfort (bloating, fullness and/or cramps)

Vomiting

Diarrhea, constipation or feeling that the bowel does not empty completely

Frequent gas pains

Weight loss for no reason

Rectal bleeding

Constant tiredness

If you have any of these symptoms for more than two weeks, see your doctor or healthcare professional immediately.