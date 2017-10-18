Mayor announces intention to resign

Mayor Douglas Athas announced his plan to step down at the Oct. 17 City Council meeting and said that he will announce the effective date soon.

The announcement came after a 6-3 vote to demolish the National Guard Armory buildings at Central Park to make way for a skate park and a dog park. There had been hours of discussion on this issue during which the mayor had spoken against the demolition. At the end of last night’s discussion, Athas and Council Members Robert J. Smith and Jerry Nickerson cast the only votes to save the structures.

It was then that Athas announced his intention to resign.

“This deeply saddens me. I don’t feel like we followed the processes. I’m announcing that I will be resigning as mayor in the very near future,” Athas said. “I will give you the effective date in the very near future.”

Tension between the some of the council members and the mayor has run high for several months, sometimes culminating in awkward and embarrassing exchanges.

Without placing blame, because I believe that the blame should be shared, the only unquestionable conclusion is that the situation is a shame.

The city of Garland has recently hired consultants to help improve its image and this situation is not going to add anything positive to Garland’s reputation.

After the meeting, Athas posted the following Facebook announcement: