Mayor elected to NCTCOG Executive Board

Mayor Douglas Athas has been elected to the North Central Texas Council of Government’s (NCTCOG) Executive Board. The 18-member board is the policymaking body for activities undertaken by the NCTCOG, including program activities and decisions, regional plans, and fiscal and budgetary policies. NCTCOG serves a 16-county region in North Central Texas and has more than 230 member governments. Board members were sworn-in at NCTCOG’s annual meeting and will each serve a one-year term.

“The North Texas region is larger than the population of 34 states and is quickly becoming a standalone international player,” said Mayor Athas. “Garland is the 12th largest city in Texas and among the five largest cities in the region. It is important for the future of Garland that we have a voice in the region and the world. I am proud to be a part of the board that allows for this future growth and change. Progress and innovation continuously arise from this organization, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the region as we work together for North Texas.”

Mayor Athas is in his third and final term as mayor of Garland and is active both regionally and nationally. He currently serves as Region 13 President for the Texas Municipal League; Vice-President of Metroplex Mayors; and as member of the Executive Board for the North Texas Commission, Regional Transportation Council, Greater Dallas Planning Council, Congress of New Urbanism, Garland Economic Development Partnership, Texas Neighborhoods Together and National League of Cities.

Information and photo provided by city of Garland.