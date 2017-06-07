Merit Scholarships announced

National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced more than 3,200 winners of National Merit Scholarships ﬁnanced by U.S. colleges and universities. Ofﬁcials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution ﬁnancing the scholarship. Another group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in 2017 to approximately 4,000.

Three Garland ISD, all Garland High School graduates, received scholarships: Freya M. Hammar, William T. Nguyen and Katherine E. Sloan.

This year, 182 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 103 private and 79 public institutions located in 44 states and the District of Columbia.

This announcement is the third National Merit Scholar release in 2017 by National Merit Scholarship Corporation. NMSC named recipients of corporate-sponsored awards April 19 and winners of National Merit ® $2500 Scholarships May 10. Additional recipients of college-sponsored awards will be announced July 17. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million.

To compete for Merit Scholarship awards, semiﬁnalists ﬁrst had to advance to the finalist level of the competition by fulﬁlling additional requirements. Each semiﬁnalist was asked to submit a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. Semiﬁnalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school ofﬁcial, and earn SAT® scores that conﬁrmed the qualifying test performance.

NMSC, a nonproﬁt corporation that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority of National Merit Scholarships provided each year are made possible by the support of approximately 420 independent corporate and college sponsors. These sponsors join NMSC in its efforts to enhance educational opportunities for America’s scholastically talented youth and to encourage the pursuit of academic excellence.