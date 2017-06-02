Minority blood donors needed

Blood is all red but it’s not all the same. That’s why Remington College-Dallas Campus is holding a 3 Lives Blood Drive and highlighting the need for minority blood donors. They will partner with Carter Blood Care Wednesday, June 28, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 8:45 a.m. at the campus which is located at is located at 1800 Eastgate Drive in Garland.

Remington College created the 3 Lives campaign to recruit new minority blood donors and raise awareness of blood disorders. Minority donors – particularly African American donors – are in high demand because they provide blood with unique antigens that are vital for patients with sickle cell disease and other blood disorders.

According to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, more than 2.5 million people carry the sickle cell trait in the U.S. – mostly African Americans. 80,000 people in the U.S. have sickle cell disease, and 1,000 babies are born with sickle cell each year.

Nationally, Remington College has collected more than 13,900 pints of blood through its 3 Lives Blood Drives. And since 1 pint of blood can save 3 lives, that’s enough blood to save more than 41,000 lives.

While the focus of 3 Lives is to increase the number of minority blood donors, everyone is encouraged to give blood at the event. Donors must be 17 years of age or older and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. All the blood collected will go to local hospitals and medical centers to help people in the Metroplex.

For more on the 3 Lives program, visit www.3lives.com.

