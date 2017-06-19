Patty Montagno receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Patty Granville, producer of The Garland Summer Musicals, recognized Patty Montagno with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Saturday, June 17, performance of “The Producers.”

Granville said that the award encompasses an “overwhelming amount of support, dedication and promotion” for the musicals. Montagno is a staff writer for C&S Media and serves on the GSM board of directors, acts as chairman of the GSM Guild and serves on the GSM 35th Anniversary Celebration Committee. She was honored with a similar award in 2013 from the Garland Cultural Arts Commission.

Montagno noted that the GSM Guild has a rich history since they actually were the founding group for the Garland Summer Musicals.

“I am so humbled by this award. The GSM Guild provides and schedules all the ushers for each GSM performance,” she said. “We also host opening night parties for each musical as well as the cast parties for each production. In addition to the social responsibilities, The GSM Guild provides major funding each year to GSM through fundraisers.”

Granville said Montagno was chosen to be the recipient of the award because of her dedication to the promotion of the Garland Summer Musicals and her active participation on the Garland Summer Musicals board for many years.

“Patty has played a major leadership role in the Garland, Sachse and Wylie communities by supporting the arts,” Granville said. “Her vision and theatre background has brought a new and exciting direction to the GSM Guild.”