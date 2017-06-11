Community celebrates Ms. Garland Senior winner

Photos by Mark Harkins

A group of accomplished, community-minded women competed Saturday, June 3, for the title of Ms. Garland Senior America. Jessica Acosta, who won the title in 2010, and Sharon Whitrock, who won in 2011, did a wonderful job of bringing back the pageant, which had not continued on after the 2011 event. Their hard work, along with numerous sponsors and volunteers, made it possible for seven women to compete for the title of Ms. Garland Senior America.

Pat Hughes, Samia Bekheet, Patti Pluebell, Pushpa Patel, Helen L. Harkness, Ph.D., Marcia Kendall and Telva Gale Wallace wowed audience members with their poise, intelligence and beauty. The women also had an opportunity to share their talents including everything from dancing and singing to comedy and lecturing.

In addition to the talent competition, each contestant had an interview with the judges, gave a 35-second explanation of her philosophy of life and participated in the evening gown portion of the pageant.

Among strong competition, Ms. Telva Gale Wallace was named Ms. Garland Senior America and will now compete in the Ms. Texas Senior America.

The pageant also included the presentation of the Janet Black Community Service Award to contestant Samia Bekheet. The award was named in honor of Black because of her extensive background in volunteerism.

Jill Beam, Ms. Texas Senior America 2015, and John Wiseman, Garland resident and IT professional, served as masters of ceremonies.

The Dallas Trombone Choir, directed by Phil Graham, entertained audience members during the tallying of the votes.

Pageant judges were: Cleo Holden, chair of Preservation Garland, Inc.: Kay Moore, historic preservationist, community volunteer and journalist; Jermel Stevenson, managing director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts for the city of Garland; David Gibbons who serves as Garland City Council member for District 1; and Mary Frances Hansen, former Ms. Texas Senior America.