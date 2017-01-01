NAACP schedules MLK parade

The NAACP—Garland Unit will host its 28th Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. The parade will begin on Dairy Road at Garden Drive (near Embree Park).

Following the parade, the public is invited to attend a special MLK Commemorative Program at the Granville Arts Center at 300 North Fifth Street.

2017 Garland MLK Youth Extravaganza

The weekend celebration will continue as youth groups from area churches and the Garland ISD showcase their talents in praise dance, drill team and step routines at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Granville Arts Center.

The MLK Commemorative Program and Youth Extravaganza are free and open to the public.

For more information on these events, call 972-381-5044 (voice box #5) or visit GarlandTXNAACP.org.