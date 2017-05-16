National Merit $2500 winners named

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) recently announced this year’s National Merit $2500 scholarship winners. The 2,500 designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Brandon T. Motes from Rowlett High School and Khanh-Linh T. Nguyen of Garland High School were awarded $2500 scholarships by the organization.

National Merit $2500 scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from two standardized tests; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

This year’s National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2015 when over 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last all, the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors, were named semifinalists on a state-representational basis. Only these 16,000 semifinalists had an opportunity to continue in the competition. From the semifinalist group, some 15,000 students met the very high academic standards and other requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. By the conclusion of the 2017 program, about 7,500 finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of over $32 million in college scholarships.

NMSC, a nonprofit corporation that operates without government assistance, was founded in 1955 specifically to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program.