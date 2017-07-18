NMSC announces scholarship winners

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced additional winners of National Merit Scholarships ﬁnanced by colleges and universities. These Merit Scholar designees join more than 3,200 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.

Kalarickal Jones from Garland High School was one of the winners.

Ofﬁcials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the NMSC program who will attend their institution.

College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution ﬁnancing the scholarship.

This year, 182 colleges and universities are sponsoring more than 4,000 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 103 private and 79 public institutions located in 44 states and the District of Columbia.

This is the last group of NMSC designees to be announced in 2017 by National Merit Scholarship Corporation. In three spring releases, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards, National Merit® $2500 Scholarship awards, and the ﬁrst group of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards.

This final group of winners brings the number of 2017 National Merit Scholars to more than 7,500. These distinguished high school graduates will receive scholarships for undergraduate study worth more than $32 million.

This year’s competition for NMSC began when more than 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools took the 2015 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. In September 2016, about 16,000 semiﬁnalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors. Semiﬁnalists were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than 1 percent of the nation’s seniors.

To become a finalist, each semiﬁnalist had to complete a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay, describing leadership positions and contributions in school and community activities, showing an outstanding academic record and being endorsed and recommended by a high school ofﬁcial. Semiﬁnalists also had to take the SAT® and earn scores that conﬁrmed their performance on the initial qualifying test. From the semiﬁnalist group, about 15,000 attained finalist standing and about half of the finalists were chosen to receive scholarships.

About National Merit Scholarship Corporation: NMSC, a nonproﬁt corporation that operates without government assistance, was founded in 1955 to conduct the scholarship program. Over the past 62 years, more than 330,000 outstanding young men and women have won National Merit Scholarships worth over $1 billion. The majority of awards offered each year are underwritten by approximately 420 independent corporate and college sponsors that support NMSC’s efforts to recognize scholastically talented youth and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence.