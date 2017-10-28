Neighborhood Summit: Strengthening communities

At the 2017 Neighborhood Summit, residents from Garland, Plano and surrounding communities will gather to share ideas and learn how community leaders are actively engaging and strengthening their communities. The summit will be hosted by the city of Plano.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Oaks Point Park Nature & Retreat Center, 5901 Los Rios Blvd in Plano.

Speakers include Lizzie MacWillie, associate director at bc Workshop, Thor Erickson, managing director at bc Workshop and more!

Also, don’t miss the Garland Pre-Summit Mixer Friday, Nov. 3, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Atrium in Garland. Mix and mingle with neighborhood leaders from across Garland and get an exclusive Summit Sneak Peek from special guest, Robbie Turner, senior strategist at Nextdoor. The winners of the 2017 Garland Neighborhood Awards will also be presented. Dinner is sponsored by Garland Power & Light.

Nov. 4 summit schedule:

8:30 a.m. Registration Opens 9 a.m. Welcome & Introductions 9:15 a.m. Keynote 9:45 a.m. Breakout Session 1 (3 concurrent sessions) 10: 55 a.m. Breakout Session 2 (3 concurrent sessions) 12:05 p.m. Awards & Recognitions 12:30 p.m. Dismiss

Concurrent Sessions: (subject to change)

bcWorkshop: Methods Lizzie MacWillie, associate director, bcWorkshop – Lizzie MacWillie of buildingcommunityWorkshop will explain their working methods: Analyzing, Activating, Informing, Mapping, Making, & Storytelling. Each method will be illustrated with examples of [bc]’s work and the approaches taken, why it is important and how it can be used to work with communities. The session will review various tools and projects that residents can use to strengthen communities.

Engagement through Crime Watch Groups: Karen Marks, Imperial Park Crime Watch & Beverly Gallagher, Glenview Neighborhood Watch – Creating Crime Watch groups in your community can be a great way protect your community and remain connected with residents on your own block! Come hear how local Crime Watch groups are engaging to help keep their neighborhood safe while also creating a well-connected network of residents.

Promoting a Sense of Community: Tom Dixon & Bill Ostergren, Whiffletree HOA & Emma Crayton, Rainbow Neighborhood Association – With neighborhoods continuously changing over time, how do we maintain a sense of community? Two community leaders from voluntary neighborhood groups will discuss how they are engaging their neighbors and maintaining strong ties and a sense of community.

bcWorkshop: Neighborhood Stories: Lizzie MacWillie, associate director, bcWorkshop – Active and resilient neighborhoods are the foundation of a successful city. People Organizing Place [POP] is the [bc] public design effort strengthening the social, economic and physical health of neighborhoods. As a component of POP, Neighborhood Stories increases awareness of our city, celebrates the diverse places that give it character and texture, and creates a platform for active dialogue about its history and future. This session will focus on the process and product of [bc] Neighborhood Stories work and how it can be adapted to your own neighborhood.

With Nextdoor, Good Things Happen When Neighbors Start Talking: Robbie Turner, Nextdoor senior strategist – Is your neighborhood talking only about lost pets and garage sales? Come to this session to learn how to help your neighborhood become stronger, more resilient and more inclusive by using Nextdoor as well as how to engage with your city on Nextdoor. Robbie will be using examples from across the country to show how community building is possible on Nextdoor.



Engagement through Sustainable Initiatives, In Your Neighborhood: Erin Hoffer, Plano’s Environmental Education Division & Arthur Chan, Lakeside on Preston – Environmental sustainability discussions are becoming much more prevalent in local communities. Plano’s environmental education coordinator, Erin Hoffer, will discuss ways in which neighborhoods can become more sustainable and connect to resources available to communities. Learn how the Lakeside on Preston community residents have come together to take sustainability to the neighborhood level through a community garden.

For more information, call 972-205-2445 or email Neighborhoods@GarlandTX.gov.