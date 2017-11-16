New Era Companies construct medical center

Garland has approved a deal that will result in the development of a $25 million North Garland Medical Center at 7217 Telecom Parkway. This state-of-the-art facility will realize 95,000 square feet of health care space in a new three-story building near the intersection of Lookout Drive and Telecom Parkway.

“We are excited to launch this relationship with the City of Garland. When we started looking for potential project sites, Garland clearly stood out. There is a lot of new development happening in the area and we capitalized on the opportunity,” said Daryn Eudaly, New Era’s founder and CEO.

Multiple doctors from the existing Family Medical Center, 5345 N. President George Bush Turnpike, and a significant number of new physicians and health care providers will soon office and operate at the new facility when it opens next year. Tenants in the new North Garland Medical Center will include: Family Medical Center Garland, Touchstone Imaging, Legacy Heart, Signature Medicine and several others. Further, specialties offered at the site will include radiology, gastrology, obstetrics, gynecology, cardiology and family practice.

Expected to be fully operational in July 2018, the North Garland Medical Center will capture heightened development visibility and provide easy access from President George Bush Turnpike. Residentially, construction has also begun on 112 new single family homes and more than 3,100 multifamily units in this exciting development corridor, and nearly 2 million square feet of data center space is currently underway nearby.

“Development interest and activity in President George Bush Turnpike Corridor is extremely dynamic right now and we couldn’t be more excited to assist developers in making their projects happen,” said David Gwin, Garland’s director of Economic Development.

New Era Partners was formed in 2000 with a vision to create surgery centers that are co-owned by physicians and professional management teams. New Era Medical is one of five major divisions of the firm and it has successfully developed health care facilities in both Texas and California.

“We welcome New Era and the North Garland Medical Center to our community and look forward to much success as this project gets underway,” stated Gwin. “Our portion of Northeast Dallas County will benefit greatly from this significant capital investment.”

In addition to the Garland development, New Era Medical currently has plans to construct 175,000 square feet of medical space in Flower Mound and completed a two-story Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie in 2014.