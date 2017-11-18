NFPA offers Thanksgiving safety tips

Thanksgiving is approaching quickly so the National Fire Prevention Association has offered safety tips for inside cooking and turkey frying:

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop.

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.

Protect kids’ safety by keeping them three feet away from the stove.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from hot beverages or food being cooked could cause serious burns.

Keep the floor clear of tripping hazards.

Keep knives out of the reach of children.

Be sure electric cords are not dangling off counter within reach of a child.

Keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.

Never leave children alone in room with a lit a candle.

Make sure smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

NFPA discourages the use of outdoor gas-fueled turkey fryers that immerse the turkey in hot oil.

These turkey fryers use a substantial quantity of cooking oil at high temperatures, and units currently available for home use pose a significant danger that hot oil will be released at some point during the cooking process. Use of turkey fryers can lead to serious burns, other injuries and destruction of property.

Those who prefer fried turkey should follow safety precautions by seeking out establishments such as grocery stores, specialty food retailers and restaurants for the preparation of the dish or consider a new type of “oil-less” turkey fryer.”