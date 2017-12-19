North Garland HS graduate completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman Don Huynh of Garland graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Huynh is the son of Tam Trang and Tam D. Huynh of Garland. He is a 2016 graduate of North Garland High School.