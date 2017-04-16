Nicholson Library continues Achievement of Excellence

The Nicholson Memorial Library System has received the 2016 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association. Mayor Douglas Athas presented the award during the March 21 city council meeting.

TMLDA is an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League that recognizes library excellence among public library systems in Texas. Of these 548 public library systems, only 43 received the 2016 award.

Garland libraries demonstrated excellence in all 10 areas required to qualify, including:

• collaborative efforts;

• Summer reading program;

• Enhanced services;

• Marketing;

• Web presence;

• Staff training; and

• Cultural, topical and educational programming for adults and families.

The Nicholson Memorial Library System has received this award annually since 2005.