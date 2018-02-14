Nicholson Memorial Library System announces March activities

Tweens Learn about Binary Code – Tweens ages 10-13 can develop their STEAM technology skills by learning about binary code at Tween Scene events in March. Participants at the March events will learn about binary code, a sequence of ones and zeros, and how the order of the ones and zeros affect a sequence’s meaning. Attendees will put this into practice by using colored squares of paper to spell out words of six letters or less in binary. The first Tween Scene is at 6:30 p.m. March 1 at South Garland Branch. Second is at 6:30 p.m. March 8, at North Garland Branch. 972-205-3933.

Families Can Enjoy A Free Movie – Bring a blanket and attend a free movie with your family. The Walnut Creek Branch is showing Despicable Me 3 at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 16. In Despicable Me 3, former villain Gru is fired from the Anti-Villain League and suffers an identity crisis. Then a mysterious stranger shows up claiming to be Gru’s long-lost twin brother Dru. Dru has a plan for the brothers to team up for one last criminal heist, forcing Gru to make a decision. Rated PG. Doors open 15 minutes before event. Seating is limited. Registration not required. All ages welcome. Refreshments available while supplies last. 972-205-2585.

Children learn to dance like Moana – Children of all ages and their families learn to dance like Disney’s Moana at Luau at the Library. Luau at the Library is at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at the Central Library. The luau will feature a dancer from the Grace Hula Dance company dressed like Moana. The dancer will give a 30-minute demonstration of the art of hula dancing then the movie Moana will be shown. The title character sets out on a journey across the Pacific Ocean to rid her island of a terrible curse. Rated PG. First 48 children receive a free lei. 972-205-2516.

Kindness Rocks – Children of all ages and their families may participate in Kindness Rocks Project. Kindness Rocks promotes random acts of kindness by encouraging participants to decorate rocks with positive sayings and leave the rocks in random spots for people to find. The event will be from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at the North Garland Branch. Attendees will use oil-based paint markers to decorate rocks with positive sayings and images. Finished rocks may be taken at end of event to be left in a place of participant’s choosing. 972-205-2804.

Families enjoy free movies – Families can enjoy free movies that celebrate diversity. The next event in the series, Let’s Go to the Movies, is Saturday, March 24, at 3 p.m. and consists of a screening of Mulan in honor of Women’s History Month. In Mulan a young Chinese maiden goes to war in her father’s place and, unexpectedly, becomes one of the country’s greatest heroines. Rated G. Films in series are full-length children’s movies. Doors open 15 minutes before events. Seating is limited. Registration not required. All ages welcome. Free popcorn and water while supplies last. 972-205-3933.

Kids create “Scribbles” – Children practice STEAM art skills by making scribbles at Art Explorers for children 6-12. Event is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at Walnut Creek Branch. Children will learn about types of art, then use their skills to create masterpieces. Attendees will learn to look for art everywhere, even in “scribbles.” Their art pieces will consist of continuous lines of scribbles made without lifting markers from their papers. Once they finish their scribble lines, they will identify shapes and patterns within their pieces and color them with markers.

Registration is required and limited to 24. Register by phone or in person at Walnut Creek Branch beginning Saturday, Feb. 17. 972-205-2585.

Celtic music show – Seniors may enjoy traditional Celtic music in honor of St. Patrick’s Day as library presents Irish Rogues at Senior Social Hour. Show is at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 8, at Central Library. Irish Rogues are an authentic Celtic/Irish band that performs energetic sing-alongs, ballads and Celtic folk music. Senior Social Hour programs are free, open to ages 55+. Donations of gently-used books and media for Friends of the Library book sale will be accepted. No registration required. Seats fill up quickly. Doors open 30 minutes before show. 972-205-2516.

Library hosts stargazing event – Explore the cosmos with a stargazing event from 7 – 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, at South Garland Branch. Staff will identify specific objects in the night sky, such as bright stars, constellations and planets for attendees to view. Participants will also access star map applications on tablets and smartphones to pinpoint additional objects. Library will provide limited number of tablets. Patrons are encouraged to bring their smartphones or tablets.

Due to weather conditions, this event is subject to change and/or cancellation. The event is open to adults 18+. Children may attend with an adult. 972-205-3931.

Library hosts Brain Awareness events – Learn how to keep yourself healthy and your brain fit at Brain Awareness Month events. The first, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at the South Garland Branch will feature a guest speaker from Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Dallas. The program, “Healthy Living For Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” will provide insights on how to optimize physical and cognitive health.

The second is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Central Library and consists of an introduction and interactive tutorial on BrainHQ, the library’s online brain training resource. Patrons will learn how to download app, set up an account and be walked through various games and features. Attendees can bring devices or use library’s iPads or laptops. Registration required and limited to 25 patrons. Call 972-205-2501 to register beginning Saturday, March 10. Open to adults 18+. Information: 972-205-3931 or 972-205-2501.

GPD officer teaches preschoolers about community helpers – Preschoolers ages 3-5 can learn about community helpers and meet a real Garland police officer at the North Garland Library’s Preschool Storytime—Friday, March 16, at 11 a.m. Children will learn about what police officers do and how they help people in the community. Officer will read to the kids, then give them a tour of patrol car. Children will make their own police caps. Information: 972-205-2804.

North Garland Branch Library – 3845 North Garland Avenue at Apollo Road

South Garland Branch Library – 4845 Broadway Boulevard at Oates Road

Central Library – 625 Austin Street

Be aware that photographs and video may be taken at library programs for use in print and/or electronic media at library’s discretion.