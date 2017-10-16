Library announces November activities

The Nicholson Memorial Library System has announced an exciting calendar of activities for November.

Kids make Native American art – Children ages 6-12 celebrate Native American Heritage Month by creating Tlingit art at Art Explorers. The event is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Walnut Creek Branch. Children attending event learn about different types of art, then create masterpieces. Attendees will select an animal template, then trace their chosen animal onto several different colored pieces of construction paper. Next, participants will cut out their animal’s shape, stack the shapes together and cut them into pieces. Finally, the children will use the different colored pieces to reassemble their animals on a new sheet of paper. Registration required and can be completed by phone or in person at Walnut Creek Branch beginning Saturday, Oct. 21.. Supplies provided by library. 972-205-2585.

Kids learn computer coding without computer at the library – Children ages 6-12 learn about computer coding without a computer at Books and Beyond at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Central Library. Program consists of book discussions and activities related to monthly themes that incorporate concepts from STEAM learning. November attendees exercise STEAM technology skills by participating in three activities that teach basics of coding. First, attendees will guide a Lego figure out of a maze by creating lines of code that tell the figure how to move. Next, the children learn about the binary system by coding their name or birthdate with black and white beads that will be strung to make a key chain or bracelet. Finally, they take turns guiding each other through a grid on floor using instructions similar to those used in coding. Registration not required. 972-205-2516.

Block Party program develops engineering skills – Children ages 4-12 can develop engineering skills at Block Party, a free event that helps children test building skills and stretch imaginations. Block Party is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at South Garland Branch. Children ages 6 and under must be accompanied by adult. Library provides supplies. 972-205-3933.

Police officer teaches preschoolers about community helpers – Kids 3-5 learn about community helpers and meet a Garland police officer at Central Library’s Preschool Storytime Monday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. Children will learn what police officers do and how they help people. The officer will read to the kids and give them a tour of patrol car. They will also make police caps. 972-205-2516.

Families write original stories at the library – Participate in National Novel Writing Month by creating and sharing original stories at South Garland Branch. The first event is from 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, and will give families the opportunity to begin writing a collaborative short story of less than 1,500 words. The second event, Saturday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m., explores editing process. Families will edit one another’s stories. Participants must bring completed story with them. Families will share completed stories at the third and final event Saturday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. These events are free and open to children ages 10+ and their families. 972-205-3933.

Teens work out brains with puzzles – Teens 13-17 can work out their brains at Jigsaw Puzzle Saturdays at Central Library. Puzzle building is thought to improve visual perception and coordination, enhance creativity and problem-solving, and can be therapeutic. Teens can participate each Saturday, Nov. 4-25 by working on puzzle in Teen Area.

Native American storyteller at Senior Social Hour – Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Dorayne Breedlove who appears at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Central Library. She will present “Make a Joyful Noise,” multicultural stories related to music accompanied by Native American flute, the didgeridoo and the Djembe drum. Program is free and open to anyone 55+. Registration not required. Doors open 30 minutes before performance. 972-205-2502.

Tweens make endless flipbooks – Tweens 10-13 use origami to create endless flipbooks The programs are Thursday afternoons and evenings. Participants at November events will select pre-made flipbook cards to color then fold and paste the cards together. When properly assembled, the cards become a flipbook that repeats endlessly. First event is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2, at South Garland Branch. Second is at 4 p.m. Nov. 9, at North Garland Branch.

South Garland Branch Library, 4845 Broadway Blvd.

Walnut Creek Branch Library, 3319 Edgewood Drive

Central Library, 625 Austin Street

North Garland Branch Library, 3845 North Garland Avenue

Be aware that photographs and video may be taken at library programs for use in print and/or electronic media at library’s discretion.