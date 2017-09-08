Library announces October activities

The Nicholson Memorial Library System has announced its October activity schedule.

Kids live like Egyptians – Children 6-12 can learn about Ancient Egypt at Live Like an Egyptian Books and Beyond program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Central Library. Children will build pyramids out of Lego® bricks, wrap their friends up like mummies, create messages using hieroglyph and design Egyptian cuffs and headdresses. Registration not required.

Will Baffle makes magic – Celebrate International Magic Week with Will Baffle at Senior Social Hour at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Central Library. His shows integrate magic, comedy and audience participation. Sponsored by Friends of the Library, program is free, open to anyone 55+. Donations of gently-used books and media for book sale will be accepted. Registration not required. Seats fill up quickly.

Adults learn Origami – Adults learn origami at NMLS. Next workshop is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, South Garland Branch. Each begins with instruction in paper folding techniques. Participants then create three pieces of origami. Library provides supplies. Program limited to 15 individuals 18+. Registration required starting Oct. 3. Register by calling 972-205-3931.

Tweens decorate haunted candy houses – Participants ages 10-13 will practice the STEAM concept of engineering while constructing haunted candy houses. Attendees may take their creations home at end of event. First Tween Scene is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5, at South Garland Branch. Second is at 4 p.m. Oct. 12, at North Garland Branch. Both are free. Registration required. Each limited to 20 tweens. Registration begins two weeks before each program at library where the event is being held.

Teens work their brains – Teens 13-17 can reduce stress while working their brains at Jigsaw Puzzle Saturdays. Puzzle building is thought to improve visual perception and coordination, enhance creativity and problem-solving and be therapeutic. Participate each Saturday, Oct. 7 – Nov. 25 in Teen Area of Central Library. Teens will have all day to work on puzzle and can drop in any time during open hours.

Children read with therapy dogs – Children can meet and read with certified therapy dogs at the Walnut Creek Branch Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2:30 p.m. A selection of books will be available for children to read to the dogs. Children waiting to read may work on a fleece blanket that will be donated to Garland Animal Shelter.

Block Party program develops STEAM – Children 4-12 develop engineering skills at this program designed to help children test building skills and stretch imaginations. The free program is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at South Garland Branch. Children 6 and under must be accompanied by adult. Library provides supplies.

Kids make Mexican tin art – Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by making Mexican tin art at Art Explorers, a program for children 6-12 The event is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Walnut Creek Branch. Children learn about art and use their new skills to create masterpieces. Attendees will use a nail to emboss their own designs on a trimmed piece of aluminum. After drawing design, participants will flip their piece of aluminum over and use permanent markers to add color to their tin art. Registration required. Program limited to 24 participants. Register by phone or in person at Walnut Creek Branch beginning Saturday, Sept. 23. Supplies provided by library.

Celebrate Mad Hatter – The Mad Hatter, from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, has his own holiday Oct. 6! NMLS will host two Alice-themed events. The first, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Central Library is a Mad Hatter tea party and craft workshop. Registration required, open to 18 and older. Registration begins Saturday, Sept. 23. 972-205-2501.

Second event, a screening of Alice and Wonderland Disney film, is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at South Garland Branch. This 1951 animated version recounts Alice’s fall through a rabbit hole into Wonderland, her meeting The Hatter and her attempts to escape the Queen of Hearts. Rated G.

Central Library – 625 Austin St. – 972-205-2501

South Garland Branch Library – 4845 Broadway Blvd. – 972-205-3931

Walnut Creek Branch Library – 3319 Edgewood Drive – 972-205-2585

North Garland Branch Library – 3845 North Garland Avenue –