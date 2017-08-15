Noon Exchange hosts Labor Day Parade

The 72nd Labor Day Parade and festivities are presented by the Noon Exchange Club of Garland, and will be held Sept., 4 at 9 a.m. Come out and see local bands, sports groups and floats during the parade through historic downtown Garland.

Visit www.garlandlabordayevent.com or contact noonexchangeclubofgarland@yahoo.com for more information.

The route begins at the intersection of Glenbrook Drive and Avenue D, then heads north on Glenbrook toward Main Street then east on Main and north on Fifth Street; the parade will continue down Fifth and will end near the Granville Arts Center.

Following the parade, gather in the Downtown Garland Square for the sixth Exchange Club Labor Day Classic Car Show and Kid’s BBQ Competition.

The Kid’s BBQ Competition is for ages 10 -18. Registration is $20 secures a spot to compete against other youth pit masters of similar age. Food, supplies and grills are provided. Cash prizes will be awarded to first ($100), second ($50), and third ($25) place winners in three different age categories. Special thanks to Lowes, Wal-Mart and Sprouts as event sponsors.

Enter the post parade car show at Sixth and Walnut streets starting at 9 a.m. The cost is $20 per car and includes a T-shirt and a dash plaque for the first 50 entries. For car show only, registration is on-site. For both car show and parade participation, follow the link below.

To register for the parade and Kid’s BBQ Competition visit www.PlayGarland.com

About Noon Exchange Club: The Noon Exchange Club of Garland is affiliated with the National Exchange Club. There are clubs throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. For 104 years Exchange Club members have been serving their communities.

Mission Statement: Exchange, inspiring communities to become better places to live.