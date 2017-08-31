Obituary: Bobby Dean Boyd

Bobby Dean Boyd, 79, of Garland died Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Bobby graduated from Garland High School in 1956. He was an outstanding athlete from Garland and played football for Oklahoma and the Baltimore Colts.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Wanda; sons – Darin and wife Joyce; Bradley and wife Rebecca; Kyle and wife Jocabed ( Cha Cha ); eight grandchildren; and brother Jackie Boyd.

Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Charles W. Smith and Sons Funeral Home located at 2925 Fifth Street in Sachse. Services are Friday, Sept. 1, at 2 p.m. at Garland’s First Baptist Church, 801 West Avenue D with Dr. Greg Ammons officiating.