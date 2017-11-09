Obituary: Larry Nolan

Larry Nolan passed away at his home in Colleyville, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Ironically, Larry never smoked a cigarette in his life, nor did he work in a toxic environment. It turned out that he had a very rare genetic mutation that caused him to develop an extremely aggressive form of cancer. Larry fought for nearly 2 years to beat the cancer, enduring months of grueling tests and treatments at UT Southwestern in Dallas before finally going on Hospice Care at home in July. Much of the data from Larry’s participation in new drug trials will allow future lung cancer drugs to be developed.

Larry was born in Garland, Texas, on Aug. 28, 1949, to T.B. and Madelyn Nolan, and was the youngest of their four children. Larry graduated from Garland High School in 1967, and earned a degree in Business and Accounting from The University of Texas in Austin. Upon graduating from UT, Larry immediately passed the CPA Exam, and was recruited to work as a CPA for a large accounting firm in San Antonio. He later returned to Dallas to be closer to family, and in 1974, Larry was blessed with a son, Mark. Larry spent every day of his life working to be a great role model and father to his son.

Larry worked for many years as a partner in a Dallas CPA firm until 1993, when he purchased Southwest Vault Builders, Inc., a cold-storage warehouse construction company, and one of his former CPA clients. Larry successfully grew Southwest Vault Builders into an industry leader in the climate controlled warehouse industry, building not only a successful business, but also an amazing legacy of integrity, trust, strength and a commitment to doing the right thing.

Larry’s passions were spending time with his family, running his company, travelling the world and enjoying good food and fine wines. The Napa Valley of California was a special and magical place for Larry, and he and Andi shared many treasured memories there. Larry also loved to golf, snow ski and scuba dive, and spent countless vacations doing those things he loved in beautiful locations with family and friends he treasured.

Larry believed in living his life fully each day, rather than waiting for “someday” to realize his dreams. He took great care of the people in his life, always remembering to tell them how much he loved them and how much they meant to him every day. He actively supported many charitable organizations, both publicly and privately, quietly donating to people, families and groups close to his heart without saying anything about it in public. Larry had an enormous capacity for love and kindness, and his unbridled generosity, his deep and faithful love, and his sense of humor, combined with his ever-present smile will remain with us forever and always. Larry built a legacy of personal and professional success while always maintaining his integrity and loyalty.

Larry will be remembered as a loving and happy husband, a caring and supportive father, a faithful & strong brother, a loyal friend, and an exemplary leader to many, while also remaining an extremely humble man with a kind heart and a love of people. Anyone who knew Larry knew that he was a beautiful, rare and special man, and anyone who was loved by Larry Nolan was forevermore changed for the better.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Andrea, his son Mark & wife Audra, (granddaughters Trinity & Miranda,) his son Frankie & girlfriend Jackie, his brothers Don Nolan and John Nolan, and his sister Patricia Hensley & husband Ed. Larry was preceded in death by his beloved mother Madelyn, his father, T.B. Nolan, his sister-in-law Diem Nolan and his stepson, Chad Brooks.

Larry’s visitation will be held at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., followed by the Funeral Service & Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m. A reception to honor Larry will be held following the service.