Terrence Overton Moore Sr.

December 13, 1940 – February 17, 2017

Terrence Overton Moore Sr., 76, of Garland passed away Friday, February 17, 2017, in Dallas. He was born in Dallas on Friday, December 13, 1940 to the late Dr. R. O. Moore MD and Mary Helen Moore. Mr. Moore was a member of the New World Methodist Church in Garland.

He is preceded in death by his wife Neva Moore and daughter, Cari Moore. He is survived by his son, Terrance Overton Moore Jr. and wife Jennifer of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, Gary L. Moore and wife Pat of Seguin, Texas; grandchildren, Samuel Overton Moore, Daniel John Moore, David Moore, Mary Helen Moore and several cousins.

Graveside service is scheduled for close friends and relatives at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Mineola, Texas. Service will be officiated by Dr. Mark Neely.