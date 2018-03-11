Obstacle Warrior Kids to open at Firewheel Town Center

Simon, a global leader in retail real estate, has announced that Obstacle Warrior Kids will open this spring at Firewheel Town Center, which is located at 245 Cedar Sage Drive.

Inspired by the hit TV show American Ninja Warrior on NBC, Obstacle Warrior Kids is a place for children to challenge themselves on a variety of obstacles in an indoor, climate-controlled environment.

The 18,000 square-foot gym offers exciting challenges as skill levels increase, including dodgeball. Located next to World Market, Obstacle Warrior Kids will offer one-hour and two-hour admission options with no reservations necessary. Classes will also be available for children ages three to five and ages six and up.

“We’re thrilled to welcome another great family-friendly destination to Firewheel Town Center,” said Zach Runnels, general manager. “We value our role in the community and are continually looking to not only enhance our visitor’s experience but also offer a wide variety of options and services.”

Obstacle Warrior Kids will be open seven days a week. For children ages 5 and under, the cost is $9 for one hour and $15 for two hours. For children older than 5, the cost is $12 for one hour and $19 for two hours. Private party and group rates will also be available. For more information, visit http://www.obstaclewarriorkids.com/.

