October: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic violence (also known as spousal abuse, domestic abuse, family violence, intimate partner violence and relationship violence) comes in different forms:

Emotional abuse

Verbal abuse

Physical abuse

Sexual abuse

Financial abuse

Digital abuse

Power and control over the victim is the goal and abusers use fear, intimidation and humiliation to gain that power. Abuse is not a result of lack of anger management or the abuser’s lack of control over his/her actions. Abusers do have the ability to control their behavior and often do so. They don’t insult, threaten or assault everyone in their life who fails to comply to their wishes

Although all types of abuse are not considered illegal, they are all reprehensible and immoral. Many are illegal and punishable by law.

Emotional Abuse

Constant irritability

Constant criticism

Manipulation

Silent treatment

Using children

Harming pets

Accusations of cheating

Isolating victim from friends and family

Blaming the victim

Denying that events happened

Depriving sleep

Destroying property

Making victim feels stupid, worthless, lazy

Cheating or flirting





Verbal Abuse

Name-calling

Threatening

Screaming

Cursing

Put-downs, insults





Physical Abuse

Punching, slapping

Hair-pulling, scratching

Pushing

Strangling

Burning

Biting

Spitting

Throwing things

Sexual Abuse

Unwanted touching or kissing

Forced sex when victim is unwilling, drunk, high or unconscious

Verbal sexual insults

Restricting access to birth control

Treating victim as a sexual object

Not respecting sexual limits

Rape

Financial Abuse

Taking paychecks

Restricting access to bank account or bank cards

Forbidding employment

Running up bills victim must pay

Refusing to pay medical costs

Identity theft

On-the-job harassment

Digital Abuse

Spreading rumors

Monitoring location or communications

Incessant phone calls, texts or posts

Posting or distributing embarrassing photos

Demanding passwords

Using spyware or GPS trackers

Stalking

Some frightening relationship violence statistics include:

74 percent of Americans personally know someone who is or has been abused.

33 percent of American women will be victims of relationship violence; 20 percent of severe physical abuse.

2 percent of American men will be victims of relationship violence; 14 percent of severe physical abuse.

33 percent of all Texans (regardless of gender) will experience relationship violence in their lifetimes.

33 percent of teenagers will experience relationship violence.

10 percent of teenagers will experience physical abuse from a dating partner.

Over half the women murdered in the U.S. are killed by a current or former partner.

Battering is the leading cause of injury to American women.

Relationship violence occurs in all types of relationships regardless of income, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, age, profession, culture, relationship status and gender.

It is a conscious choice of the abuser used to gain control, not a result of intoxication or mental illness and it is NEVER the victim’s fault.

Physical effects – Victims of relationship violence may suffer from a variety of different effects in addition to those obvious from physical abuse. A few of those include:

Chronic fatigue

Muscle tension

Stress

Hypertension

Heart disease

GI problems

STIs and UTIs

Chronic pain

Physical injury

Broken bones

Insomnia

Behavioral effects

Substance Abuse (15 times more likely)

Self-harm

Eating disorders

Stuttering

Involuntary shaking

Inability to make eye contact

Mental/emotional effects:

PTSD

Depression, anxiety

Low self-worth

Suicidal ideation

Fear, distrust

Shame, guilt

Nightmares





Life changes

Job loss, financial insecurity

Homelessness

Risks to Life and Health

Miscarriage

Human trafficking

Marital rape

Strangulation

Unplanned pregnancies

Suicide, attempted suicide

Death

Information provided by Hope’s Door New Beginning Center