Officers discover murder victim

The Garland Police Department responded to a welfare check at the Parkside Apartments in the 1900 block of West Kingsley Road Jan. 1 just after 9:30 p.m.

Responding officers went inside the apartment and found 44-year-old Linda Lee Harris dead. Officers believed that she may have been murdered and homicide detectives were called to investigate.

Harris’ death is being by detectives as a murder and they are waiting for the medical examiner’s report for actual cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone who has any information regarding the death of Harris to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or online at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment.