Old Dominion unveils service center

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. unveiled a new Texas service center to maintain pace with what the company sees as increasing statewide and regional shipping demand.

“The Garland location positions us closer to several existing markets, enabling us to be more flexible and responsive to deliver premium service to our customers every day,” said Chuck Powell, Old Dominion’s regional vice president of the Gulf Coast region. “Even with 20 service centers across the state of Texas, we will continue to see opportunities for growth in the years ahead.”

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, began operations at the new service center Oct. 1. The 102-door facility, located at 2760 Marquis Drive, Garland, TX 75042, has been engineered to be the most efficient terminal in Old Dominion’s 228 service center network, according to Powell. “We continually upgrade our processes and technology to provide best-in-class service to our customers,” said Powell.

Old Dominion positioned the 24-acre site for optimal access to four major interstates surrounding the Dallas Fort Worth area: the north/south route I-45, east/west interstates I-20 and I-30, and I-635.

“Our prime location within this prominent distribution hub will aid in our mission to flourish regionally and nationally,” he said.

The Garland facility will service a number of municipalities near Dallas including: Allen, Corsicana, Ennis, Hutchins, McKinney, Mesquite, Plano, Richardson, Rowlett, Sachse, Seagoville, Sherman and Terrell.

Old Dominion brought 35 new hires to the service center. Alongside Garland, Old Dominion has a significant presence across Texas with service centers in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Beaumont,

Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, Laredo, Odessa, South Houston, San Antonio, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco and Wichita Falls.

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is a leading, less-than-truckload (LTL) company providing premium service across North America and globally through strategic partnerships with international freight-forwarding services. OD’s 19,000 employees, 228 service centers across the U.S., and the LTL industry’s newest fleet of over 32,000 trailers and 8,000 tractors consistently rank as the industry leader in lowest claims ratio, best on-time delivery and highway safety. The company’s broad range of logistics services include ground and air expedited transportation, supply chain consulting, transportation management, truckload brokerage, container delivery and OD Household Services, a consumer service for household moving. For more than 83 years, Old Dominion has been helping the world keep promises. To learn more about the company’s industry leadership, click here.