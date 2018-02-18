Patty Granville receives Tall Texan Award

Each year the Garland Chamber of Commerce honors an outstanding member of the Garland community with its prestigious Tall Texan Award. During its annual banquet in early February, the organization named Granville Arts Center Director Patty Granville Holcomb as the 2018 recipient.

In recognizing Granville, board chair for the Garland Chamber of Commerce Linda Braga referred to her as the heart and soul of the performing arts in Garland.

“Despite her many gifts and talents, she always takes the time to help others, and her smile can light up the darkest room,” Braga said.

Granville became “Miss Patty” on the nationally syndicated children’s TV show, Romper Room. She has been director of the Garland Center for the Performing Arts since its opening in 1982. In 2003, the Garland City Council voted to rename the facility the Granville Arts Center in her honor. Granville also was one of the founders of the Garland Summer Musicals in 1983.

She is the 32nd recipient of the Garland Chamber’s Tall Texan Award and only the fifth woman to earn that honor.

Also during the banquet, the Garland Cultural Arts Commission presented its Outstanding Business for the Arts Award for companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to the major arts organizations in Garland.

The Garland City Council was the 2018 recipient for their ongoing support of the performing and visual arts. The arts have flourished and enriched Garland’s quality of life, through allocations of hotel/motel occupancy tax funds for arts groups and general budget funding of the Granville Arts Center facilities and programs.