Pedestrian dies on Interstate 30

Tuesday, June 20, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Garland Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck in the westbound lanes of the 400 block of E. Interstate 30. Police officers arrived on the scene to find a deceased female lying on the roadway. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Tiffany R. Cox-Russell of Garland.

Officers learned from witnesses that a female was in the roadway when she was struck by two vehicles . The drivers of the vehicles stopped and called for help.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene . Investigators are working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to assist in the investigation .

This is an ongoing investigation. Investigators are asking if anyone witnessed the crash or has any other information to call the Garland Police Department at 972-205-4063.