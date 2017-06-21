Pedestrian dies on Interstate 30
Tuesday, June 20, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Garland Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck in the westbound lanes of the 400 block of E. Interstate 30. Police officers arrived on the scene to find a deceased female lying on the roadway. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Tiffany R. Cox-Russell of Garland.
Officers learned from witnesses that a female was in the roadway when she was struck by two vehicles. The drivers of the vehicles stopped and called for help.
The female was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to assist in the investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation. Investigators are asking if anyone witnessed the crash or has any other information to call the Garland Police Department at 972-205-4063.