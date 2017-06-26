Pianists perform at music convention

On June17 students of the Garland Music Teachers Association members performed in three ensembles at The TMTA convention held at Hyatt Dallas. Throughout the weekend, students from around the state played on as many as 15 grand pianos.

The GMTA elementary ensemble performing “Village Dance” by Mike Springer was directed by Karen Young. Joy Pagaduan directed the intermediate and high school ensembles. “Jubilation Overture” by Melody Bober and “Viva Vivaldi” by Robert Vandall were performed by the intermediate students. The high school group played “Galop-Marche” by Albert Lavignac.

Two students performing in the high school ensemble won the GMTA Senior Musician Award. Shane Small, Joy Pagaduan’s student and Callie Hill, Beverly Panasik’s student were presented with a plaque and $500 scholarship for college.

Shane and Callie have participated in multiple recitals, festivals, conventions, competitions and state theory tests since elementary school.

Callie Hill also won the Mansfield gold medal award. Shane Small was a finalist in the Texas Music Teachers Association 12th grade piano performance competition.

About GMTA: GMTA is a non-profit organization that provides activities for students that include festivals, performance contests, recitals, composition contests, theory tests, and senior scholarships. For teachers, GMTA provides monthly meetings with guest speakers and/or performers to inspire and educate. The members of GMT A are close colleagues and provide support to each other as well as work together as a team for GMTA.