Pleasant Valley Healthcare & Rehab deficiency free

Pleasant Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center obtained a deficiency free survey from the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services.

A deficiency free survey means that all services provided at the facility meet or exceed state and federal standards. Nursing facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid are required by federal law to undergo an annual survey and certification process by their state health department. Facilities must be in substantial compliance with Medicare and Medicaid requirements, as well as state law.

Annually, a survey team comes to the building to evaluate a facility’s services. They stay for several days, observing staff and checking records. This intense review of performance helps the surveyors to determine compliance with regulations regarding quality of care, residents’ rights and quality of services.

Administrator Ly Tang states, “Our team is so proud to have accomplished this outstanding achievement. Our clinical and administrative staff put their heart and souls into providing our residents with excellent care. The outcome of our survey reinforces that we are doing an exceptional job.”

Pleasant Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center is a skilled nursing facility that has served Garland for nine years. The facility currently has a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Pleasant Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center was recognized by Pinnacle Quality Insight, a nationally recognized customer satisfaction firm, with the 2017 Pinnacle Customer Experience Award™.