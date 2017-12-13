Police department investigates shooting of four individuals

On Dec. 12, shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Garland Police Department responded to the report of multiple gunshots in the area of Hall Park located in the 1300 block of Rivercrest Lane. Callers advised there were numerous people running and one person had possibly been shot.

Upon arrival, Garland, police officers observed three subjects suffering from gunshot wounds; two were transported to local hospitals and one was treated and released at the scene. While investigating the shooting, officers received information that a fourth gunshot victim was being treated at Baylor Scott & White of Garland Hospital.

Detectives believe two groups of individuals arrived in the area of Bosque and Lavaca to fight. One group of individuals began shooting at the other group striking four subjects.

The victims are 13, 16, 18, and 19 years of age.

This is an ongoing investigation and Garland police detectives are asking if anyone has any information regarding the shooting to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or by going to www.garlandcrimestoppers.org<h ttp://www. garlandcrimestoppers.org>.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

The police department is located at 1891 Forest Lane, Garland, Texas 75042.

