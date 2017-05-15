Police seek help finding bank robber

The Garland Police Department and the FBI are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday, May 15 at approximately 9:45 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank located in the 3000 block of Lavon Dr.

The unknown suspect entered the bank and robbed the employees. The robber jumped the counter, produced a gun and was given an undisclosed amount on money before fleeing.

Surveillance video shows the suspect to be fully clothed wearing khaki colored pants, a dark jacket and a hat.

Investigators are asking anyone that has any information regarding this robbery to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at:972-272-TIPS (8477) or online at garlandcrimestoppers.org