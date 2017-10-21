Police investigate murder

Just before 1:30 a.m. Oct. 20, the Garland Police Department responded to the report of someone shot in the 900 block of East Linda Drive. When officers arrived they found a female in the front yard of her residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

The female was transported to Baylor of Dallas where she was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives who responded believe that the victim had just arrived home from work when she was approached by an unknown subject and shot.

The victim is identified as 20-year-old Jocelyn Sarabia-Marlon of Garland.

The investigation is in its earliest stages and detectives are trying to determine what lead to this murder.

If anyone has any information regarding the death of Jocelyn Sarabia-Marlon, they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS), or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org