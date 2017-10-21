Police investigate shooting of teen

Just after 5 p.m. Oct. 20, the Garland Police Department was made aware that there was a 15-year-old male shooting victim at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Garland. The teen was in critical condition.

The teen was transported by CareFlight to Children’s Hospital in Dallas.

Garland police detectives learned that the teen was involved in a disturbance at a park in the 1500 block of Dairy Road when he was shot in the head by another subject. Witnesses from the park transported the teenager to the hospital where police were called.

At this time the circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear and detectives are interviewing witnesses.

Police are asking for anyone with any information regarding the shooting of this teenager to contact the Garland Police Department.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.