Police need help identifying robbery suspect

The Garland Police Department has recovered video from a robbery that occurred Dec. 9 at a Metro PCS located in the 400 block of North Garland Avenue. Detectives believe this suspect is responsible for two other robberies in Garland, one at a Metro PCS located on Saturn Road Nov. 17 and another at a Cricket Wireless located in the 3000 block of Broadway Boulevard Dec. 20. Detectives believe the same suspect may be responsible for two other robberies committed in Dallas and Carrollton.

The suspect enters the stores and demands money from the employees. When an employee opens a register, the suspect grabs the money and flees from the location. The suspect has produced a handgun in at least one of the robberies while other victims reported seeing a handgun in the suspect’s pocket while demanding money.

The suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 25 years of age, thin build, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches in height, with part of his hair dyed blonde on the right side.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this robbery suspect is asked to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at:

972-272-8477 (TIPS) or

garlandcrimestoppers.org

Crime Stoppers pays rewards of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.